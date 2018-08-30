Flooding closes roads in mid-Missouri Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Rain caused flooding Wednesday, which closed several roads in Columbia, Boone County and other areas in mid-Missouri.

Boone County Emergency Management said Wren School Road was closed just South of Fox Hollow Road because the rains made it impassible.

MoDOT reported Route W closed between Route J and Gilbreath Road just west of Prarie Home.

MoDOT also reported Route BB closed over Gabriel Creek in Morgan County.

Route VV was closed from 140th Road to Davis Creek in Saline County, according to MoDOT.

MO 23 between Route CC and County Road 900 was closed in Johnson County, MoDOT said.

Boone County Public Safety said the 200 block of Brown School Road near Clearview Road was closed about 9:00 a.m. because water was covering the roadway.

Blackfoot Road was closed just north of Bear Creek and just south of Oneal Road, according to Boone County Emergency Management.

Boone County Public Works reported Stone Drive near Silver Fork Creek was closed since Tuesday.

Adams Road remained closed from Ball Road to Lost Woods Lane It was closed Tuesday, according to Boone County Emergency Management.

Proctor Drive and Creasy Springs Road at Bear Creek were still closed Wednesday, according to Boone County's website.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information. Additionally, this story's headline has been changed to refer to closed roads in 'mid-Missouri' instead of just 'Columbia'.]