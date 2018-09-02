Flooding Closes Scott Boulevard Near MKT Trail

COLUMBIA - Heavy rainfall caused the Hinkson Creek to flood near the MKT trail entrance on Scott Boulevard. Officials closed Scott Boulevard at the MKT Trail head around 3:40 p.m. Friday. The road isn't scheduled to reopen until Saturday.

Although "road closed" signs block the street, vehicles still crossed with caution. Friday evening flood water covered a portion of the right hand lane.

Sharon Crain lives just up the street on Scott Boulevard and says her family won't drive through. She walked down to take pictures of the rising water so her family could decide whether they were going to evacuate.

"I'm taking pictures and seeing what the level of the water is," Crain said. "So we know if we need to go ahead and go to a motel. We don't know if it's going to go up into our yard."

Crain said she has never experienced flooding like this before. She moved near Scott Boulevard six months ago.

"I'm just looking to see if it's gone up since the last time I came down here and it has a little bit."