Flooding Disrupts Amtrak Service in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Amtrak says flooding along the Missouri River has forced it to suspend one of its two daily round trips between St. Louis and Kansas City.

The passenger train service says that from Saturday at least through Wednesday, it won't be running the westbound morning train from St. Louis and the eastbound afternoon train from Kansas City.

Those are trains 311 and 316 of a route called the Missouri River Runner.

Trains 313 and 314 -- the morning train from Kansas City and the afternoon train from St. Louis -- won't be affected.

Amtrak says it's making the temporary adjustment because Union Pacific Railroad freight trains are being diverted from flooded tracks onto the Union Pacific route used by the Missouri River Runner.