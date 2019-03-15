Flooding expected to hit mid-Missouri this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River entered flood stage at the Jefferson City measuring gauge Friday afternoon, because of recent heavy rains and the spring thaw in South Dakota and North Dakota.

"People who live near rivers should be paying close attention to flooding updates and be ready to move valuable property, if necessary," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. Flooding will impact Missourians statewide, with the worst of it hitting the northwest part of the state.

Areas north of Kansas City will be hit hardest, with St. Joseph, Missouri forecast to hit the second-highest water mark in the town's recorded history according to the National Weather Service.

Water is coming from states north of Missouri, and flooding will likely affect the area into next week. The National Weather Service said it predicts the river to crest just above 26 feet at the Jefferson City gauge next Tuesday afternoon. At that height, the National Weather Service said a levee protecting the village of McBaine would be breached. Some roads in the Ashland area could also flood.

Carl Orazio lives right next to Cooper's Landing. He said he's seen his fair share of serious floods since he moved to the river in 1980.

"In '93 and '95, all the roads were flooded and we had to canoe in from our place next door," Orazio said.

Orazio is a hydrologist in Columbia. While the dam release may cause minor flooding and road closures, he said this flood won't come close to the serious events of 1993 and 1995.

"I think we're okay. They try to regulate the releases from the dam up in Yankton, at Gavins Point, and the rain is just dependent on Mother Nature," Orazio said.

Any community right on the banks of a river has to deal with flooding on a yearly basis. Orazio said he's seen the Cooper's Landing group clean up and band together time and time again.

"If it floods, deposits sediment and so forth, the local community at Cooper's comes together and gets everything back in order," Orazio said.

Cooper's Landing's website said Easley River Road, a gravel road that runs along the Missouri River to the campground, is "expected to be flooded and will be closed throughout the weekend." The road was partially flooded but still open as of Friday afternoon.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Columbia and the surrounding area until further notice, per the National Weather Service.