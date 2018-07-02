Flooding In Portland

"I told her it was going to be up and wondered if we could get through coming down [I] 94 and she said she wanted to stop and take pictures of it," said Case, a Lebanon resident.

This is not his first encounter with Missouri floods. He had a dangerous experience as a child in the 70's when his school bus got swept up by flood waters covering a road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation also knows how important it is to keep roads water free .

One source of problem, MoDOT officials say, is a creek that started to overflow and some of the water started to soak the ditches surrounding the roads. Once the ditches filled up, the water started to overflow on to the road. While MoDOT's doing their part, workers want drivers to do theirs.

"We'll have signs out, you know, 'warning, water on road' and you know, if you're local and you kind of know where maybe the low spots are, you know slow down and watch for us out here," said Nathan Jett of MoDOT. He also wants people to pay close attention to weather warnings.