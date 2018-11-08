Flooding Levees

KANSAS CITY (AP) - As floodwaters recede along the Missouri River bottoms, some areas remain at risk because their levees are broken. The dollar damage remains to be calculated, but not all levee districts will be eligible for millions of dollars in federal repair grants. In the riverside town of Levasy near Kansas City, a dozen homes were flooded when a levee broke, but because the levee was built to protect farmland and is privately owned and maintained, homeowners can't get the repair grants. The state levee association says it has reports of a dozen major breaches, with numerous other levees eroded on their tops or sides. Repairs are costly because of the heavy equipment required to push dirt into place or haul it to make repairs.