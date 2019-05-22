Flooding Missouri waterways close roads, strain levees

HANNIBAL (AP) — Swollen Missouri waterways are inundating farmland, closing roads and straining levees.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for Friday for parts of southern Missouri and stretches of the state along the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi is expected to crest Friday afternoon in Hannibal at the third-highest level on records. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the height of the city's flood gates and levee will be raised as a precaution. Hannibal Board of Public Works general manager Heath Hall says that community is "preparing for the worst," but was hopeful that "reality is better."

The surging Mississippi also was causing problems in West Alton, where the town's 500 or so residents were under a voluntary evacuation.

Along the Osage River, high waters are inundating campsites at the Mari-Osa Campground.