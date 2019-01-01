Flooding possible from heavy New Year's Eve rain

COLUMBIA - Heavy rain Monday is likely to break New Years Eve's daily rainfall records in central Missouri and flooding is possible.

While Missouri is typically gearing up for snowfall around the new year, a large storm system over the deep south is bringing heavy rains to the Midwest and severe weather over Tennessee and the southern Mississippi River valley, possibly inducing a threat for flooding in central Missouri.

As of 9:00am, Columbia Regional Airport had received 1.65" rainfall since midnight and will likely exceed 2.00" of rainfall for the day. The record for Columbia on New Years Eve is 1.68" set in 1984.

It is very uncommon for central Missouri to experience rainfall exceeding 1.00" in December, happening only 52 other times (1.1% of December days) since records were kept beginning in 1889.

Several roads throughout central Missouri have been closed due to high water covering the road. Areal flooding warnings went into effect around the Lake of the Ozarks before sunrise in the morning due to the high water. This warning now extends through Callaway and Audrain counties.

Numerous creek and low-water crossings may be covered by water today. Watersheds that flow into the Missouri river, including MO-Hwy 94 near Auxvasse Creek in Mokane, may also have become water-covered and may remain covered until late Monday afternoon or evening.

In order to keep drivers safe, barricades have been placed on roads with extreme flooding. However, some drivers feel that this isn’t enough.

“MoDOT can get out on the roads a little earlier, I man we check the weather pretty frequently so I’m sure they it’s coming, they just got to get out there a little faster,” said driver Chris Conteh.

According to spokesperson Barry Dalton with Columbia's Public Works Department, rain is still considered to be winter weather.

“Whether it’s rain or flooding [like what’s happening now] which is kind of unusual, we consider this winter weather. And so, we’re prepared for winter weather, and we ask drivers to drive as if it’s winter weather. Even in the case today where it rains, it could freeze later tonight, so we’re monitoring that as well.”





