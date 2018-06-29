Flooding, Power Outages Persist After Isaac

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Days after Isaac hammered Louisiana and Mississippi with winds and rain, much of a parish southeast of New Orleans is still flooded and thousand are without power.

Thousands of evacuees remain at shelters or bunked with friends or relatives.

President Barack Obama will visit Louisiana on Monday, a day ahead of the Democratic National Convention. The White House says he'll meet with local officials, tour storm damage and view response and recovery efforts before addressing reporters in Saint John the Baptist Parish.

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney visited the state Friday. Obama's Homeland Security Secretary, Janet Napolitano, visited Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Slidell, La., on Sunday.