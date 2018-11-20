Flooding Raises Concern of More West Nile Cases

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The skies are clear Monday, but a substantial amount of standing water remains. If the water does not recede, there is potential for an increase in mosquito-borne illnesses.

According to Boone County Public Health and Human Services, standing water is a prime location for mosquitoes to lay eggs. This means if the water left behind from recent rain showers sticks around for a while, it could increase the chance Missourians catch illnesses like the West Nile Virus.

Missouri does not see as many cases of the West Nile Virus as other places across the country. According to the Center for Disease Control, there were 17 reported West Nile cases and three deaths in Missouri last year. In comparison, there were more than 1,800 reported West Nile cases in Texas.

The CDC suggests the best protection against mosquito-borne illnesses is to remove standing water and wear bug repellant.