Flooding Shuts Down Part of Highway 50

MOUNT STERLING - Flooding from the Gasconade River shut down part of Highway 50 and washed out several homes around Mount Sterling, Mo Thursday.

MoDOT shut down the highway after water rose over the highway, and workers say there was as much as two to three feet of water over the highway.

Residents in Mount Sterling said they spent the day trying to move their belongings to higher ground to avoid the flood, and some neighbors came down to help.

"We got a call today to come out and help get things up in higher ground," resident Mike Skornia said. "Our stuff was okay, so we wanted to get down here and help them...moving their stuff."

MoDOT said it hoped to have the highway cleared by Friday, but said the road may not be passable until later this weekend.