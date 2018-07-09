Flooding Subsides in Western MO

The Marais Des Cygnes River may look a lot like the Lake of the Ozarks this Independence Day.

While you won't see speed boats and partiers, locals are celebrating the re-opening of Highway 71.

"We have different routes that we have to take. Major roads and the back roads are closed," Melody Roach Rich Hill Resident.

Last weekend's floods across Kansas reached Western Missouri and shut down Highway 71, trapping people in rich hill for two days.

"I've lived around here all my life, and in the past 40 years, I've never seen it get over the 71 highway," Larry Spalding Rich Hill Resident.

The water has begun to recede, but, the south-bound lanes are still covered.

A make-shift intersection marks where the separated four lane highway becomes two lanes.

Road signs and telephone poles are drowned in water just 3 feet off the highways edge.

Residents have accepted the weather and are patient about returning to their normal lives.

Rich Hill may be famous for it's Fourth, but residents say this years weather dampened the celebration.

Neighboring counties in Kansas were declared "State of Emergency" Monday, but Rich Hill's Bates County has yet to receive that designation.