Floods Damage 100-200 Homes, Businesses in Ozarks

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - Authorities say that flooding from heavy rainfall has damaged between 100 and 200 homes and business in the south-central Missouri city of Waynesville.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Crain says the early morning flooding killed a 4-year-old boy when waters swept away the vehicle in which he was riding. Crain says authorities were still searching Tuesday for a person believed to be his mother.

Emergency personnel were going door-to-door in the flooded areas to make sure others were all accounted for and OK.

In some areas, flash floodwaters already have receded, leaving behind debris at people's homes. But other larger streams were still flooded Tuesday. In some low-lying places, floodwaters were bubbling up from manholes and flowing down city streets.