Floods Hit Many States

From Oklahoma, through Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, the flood waters continued to rise. Along with the efforts to stem the tide. In many areas it still has not been enough. As the water crept higher, it swallowed farm land, streets, cars and even homes in some of the hardest hit areas.

There have been dozens of high water rescues, many of those ferried to higher ground - forced to leave everything else behind.

"We don't have renters insurance, everything is gone. My loan money , our whole house, our carpet everything," said Maria Hall, flood victim.

If there is any good news here, it is that these flood waters apparently will not reach the record levels once predicted but still high enough to cause major problems, but stopping just short of a catastrophe. Leaving hundreds to dry-out, and figure out, how to replace what the flood waters have washed away.

Reported by Jay Grey, NBC News