Floods Take Over Highway 129

CHARITON COUNTY - Flood waters are still covering part of northbound Highway 129 in Chariton County.

Eight miles north of Salisbury, breached levees at the East Fork Little Chariton River caused the road to close.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises drivers to exercise caution, and turn around if a road is closed despite the inconvenience it may cause.

Many residents, like Paul Durham, feel like drivers aren't the only ones being inconvenienced.

"Well it just takes the crops out," explains Durham. "It hurts us economically. And if it hurts the farmers, then it's going to hurt everyone around. You know, it hurt's everything."

