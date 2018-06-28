Floodwater Kills One

It happened around 9p.m. when the driver of the van tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge, three miles north of the town of Sleeper. The van was swept off the road. The highway patrol says 22-year-old Dustin Webb, of Versailles, was killed as he tried to escape the van. Crews rescued the other seven occupants, who were scattered downstream. Two were transported to a Lebanon hospital -- one with minor injuries, another with moderate injuries.