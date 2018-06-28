Floodwaters Close Interstate 44 in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that floodwaters from the Gasconade River have closed all lanes of Interstate 44 from mile marker 172 to mile marker 186 in Phelps County.

MoDOT Central District engineer David Silvester said "we will continue to monitor these areas until the floodwaters recede."

Drivers heading eastbound have been asked to exit the interstate in Springfield and head eastbound on U.S. Route 60 to Cabool, where they can head north on U.S. Route 63 to get back on the interstate at Rolla.

Drivers heading westbound have been asked to exit onto U.S. Route 63 at Rolla, and head south to U.S. Route 60 at Cabool where they can travel west toward Springfield.

Drivers can use the MoDOT travel map for updates on road conditions.