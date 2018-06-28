Floodwaters Rise Across Southern Missouri

7 years 2 months 3 days ago Monday, April 25 2011 Apr 25, 2011 Monday, April 25, 2011 10:33:00 AM CDT April 25, 2011 in News
By: KOMU.com Staff & Associated Press reports

POPLAR BLUFF - Poplar Bluff Police have issued a mandatory evacuation order in parts of town expected to flood following a levee failure along the Black River, displacing an estimated 1,000 people from their homes. It's the latest response to rising waters in waterways across southern Missouri, a region hit hard by heavy rains in the past several days.

The Associated Press reported the floodgates of the Table Rock Dam in southern Missouri might have to be opened after the lake rose 5 feet in 24 hours, as of early Monday. The AP also reported the rising waters of Lake Taneycomo are covering the boardwalk at Branson Landing, and the opening of the Table Rock Dam could flood Branson's Stockstill Park.

The Associated Press reports that crews rescued a man after his pickup truck was swept into a water-filled ditch about 10 miles southeast of Poplar Bluff. Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott says rescuers believe the man might not have survived another 15 or 20 minutes.

Also according to the Associated Press, troopers also have been using boats to help people stranded in their homes by rising water, including a homebound woman in Poplar Bluff. They also helped a man stuck in his home along the Current River about 10 miles north of Doniphan.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department tweeted just before 11:30 that it was closing a main route into town on the western edge of the evacuation zone. KOMU 8 News has a reporter on the way to Poplar Bluff, but numerous social media reports show floodwaters flowing into the town.

UPDATE (AP)- Storm sirens pierced the air in Poplar Bluff, signaling to flood-weary residents that a new weather threat was approaching.

The National Weather Service on Monday evening said a funnel cloud was spotted a mile west of the town in southeast Missouri. A tornado warning was issued about 5:50 p.m., and residents who had spent most of the day packing up ahead of anticipated flood waters were forced to seek shelter.

There was no immediate confirmation of a tornado touching down, and no reports of damage.

(Photo above courtesy former KOMU 8 News reporter @tylerprofilet)

