Floodwaters Continue to Dissipate

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Sunday, May 13 2007 May 13, 2007 Sunday, May 13, 2007 10:06:44 AM CDT May 13, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. CHARLES (AP) - Floodwaters continue to dissipate as they make their way eastward toward St. Louis. Moderate flooding was reported in Hermann, where the Missouri River was six and a half feet above flood stage this morning. To the east, minor flooding was reported in several cities, including St. Charles. Water levels in the Missouri River town were four feet above flood stage this morning. A National Weather Service hydrologist says levee breaks in the western part of the state earlier this week relieved the pressure and the height of the water as the river peak moved eastward. Saturday, the Missouri River crested in Jefferson County at six feet above flood stage, flooding low-lying roads and nearly 1400 acres of farmland. But forecasters said it wasn't nearly as bad as feared a few days earlier.

