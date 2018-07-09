Flores Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Senior Christine Flores has been recognized by the Big 12 Conference as the Player of the Week.

The award is given to an athlete based on performance in games from Nov 11th-14th and voted on by a media panel. This is the first time Flores has received this honor.

The Texas native had a productive homecoming averaging a double-double with 23.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while leading Missouri to season-opening road wins at UT-San Antonio (70-50) and TAMU-Corpus Christi (75-58). She shot 56.7% (17-of-30) from the field while adding eight blocks, five assists and two steals. Her 29 points at TAMU-CC was a Big 12 high for the week. The eight blocks give her 124 for her career, which ties for fifth all-time at MU. Flores is currently third in the Big 12 in scoring and tied for fifth in rebounding.

The Tigers head to St. Louis on Wednesday to take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 7 p.m. before they open up at home this Sunday Nov 20th at 2 p.m. against North Florida.