Flores Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Senior Christine Flores has been recognized by the Big 12 Conference as the Player of the Week. The award is given to an athlete based on performance in games from Dec 5th - 11th. This is the second time Flores has received this award this season.

The award comes after Flores recorded her first triple-double while leading the Tigers to a pair of wins last week over Eastern Illinois and North Dakota. The senior forward recorded 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks vs. EIU. It was the first triple-double in the Big 12 this season and the first at Missouri since 1995. The 10 blocks were the highest in a single game in MU history, and her 11 free throws were the most for a Tiger since Tiffany Brooks in 2005. Flores then tied her career-high with 29 points vs. UND. For the week, she averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and 7.5 blocks. Flores hit 56 percent (14-of-25) from the field, 57.1 percent of her three-point attempts (4-of-7) and 95.6 percent from the free-throw line (22-of-23).

Missouri is back in action next Monday as they take on the Evansville Purple Aces at 7 PM at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are teaming up with Toys-for-Tots to help collect toys for the less fortunate during the holidays. Any fan that brings an unused toy will receive free admission.