Florida Beats Missouri Despite Scrappy Effort From Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 3 ranked Florida Gators defeated the Missouri Tigers 68-58 Tuesday night at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

The Tigers were lead offensively by the SEC's leading scorer, Jabari Brown. Brown had 15 points and 6 assists. Jordan Clarkson also had a nice offensive game for Missouri, totaling 14 points in the losing effort.

For Florida, guard Scottie Wilbekin had a career-high 19 points, with 13 of those coming via free-throws.  Free-throws proved to be a big difference in the final outcome of the game.

Missouri shot only 12 free-throws all night, making eight, while Florida shot 33 free-throws and  converted on 24 of them.

Missouri played competitively the entire game before a  late hot stretch by Michael Frazier II. Frazier II made three-pointers on three consecutive Florida possesions and secured the win for the third-ranked team in the country.

Missouri is on the road this weekend and will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

