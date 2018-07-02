Florida Fans Enjoy Columbia Experience

COLUMBIA - The MU football team continues its undefeated streak this season after a win against the University of Florida on Saturday. The Tigers defeated the Gators 36-17 in their first home Southeastern Conference game of the season.

After only a year in the SEC, MU and the City of Columbia have tried to accommodate SEC football fans and make the game day experience an enjoyable one.

Gator fans said they're impressed with what Columbia has to offer. Scott Francis traveled from Gainesville, Fla., for Saturday's match up. He said Columbia fits the standard of a SEC football town.

"I think after driving through the downtown and seeing things, I think you're about on par with the other college towns we have," said Francis. "There's so much history and tradition in some of those towns. Every school is going to have their traditions, and so, it fits and if it fits your school and if you have that tradition in your students and your alumni buy into it, you'll fit in the SEC just fine."

Matt Fuqua also traveled from Florida to cheer on the Gators. He said he's impressed with Columbia, but said Tiger fans need to toughen up a little in order to fit in with other SEC schools.

"You all are too nice to the other fans, everybody here has been so nice. I haven't been barked at, growled at or yelled at," he said. "You need to toughen that up just a little bit."

MU fans can not only pride themselves in their friendly attitude, but also the tiger's undefeated record. After Saturday's win against the Gators, the MU football team remains 7-0.

Francis said MU has proved to be the new SEC team to look out for this football season.

"This year it seems like it's Missouri's turn to surprise some folks," Francis said. "Beating Georgia at Georgia, I don't care who was healthy, that's nothing to sneeze at. In the SEC you better respect everybody every week, or you could end up walking away with a loss."

The Tigers will take on the University of South Carolina on Saturday, October 26, for the 102nd homecoming game. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm.