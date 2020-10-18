Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
GAINESVILLE, FL- The University of Florida football program has paused team activities as of Tuesday afternoon due to an increase COVID-19 cases.
According to a team press release, the team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week.
Florida was set to host Missouri football next Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 or 6:30 p.m.
Florida Head Coach and Athletics Director Scott Stricklin have contacted football players and parents, as well as the SEC office.
The press release also said the circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday.
