Florida State Breaks SEC Run as Final No. 1 in AP

Tuesday, January 07 2014
By: The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Florida State is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll, ending the Southeastern Conference's record streak of national championships.

The Seminoles received all 60 first-place votes from the media panel after beating Auburn 34-31 in the BCS championship game on Monday night in the Rose Bowl.

Florida State's third AP national title ties it for ninth-most with rival Florida and Texas.

The Tigers (12-2) finished second in their extraordinary turnaround season, but for the first time since Texas in 2005, the Southeastern Conference is not on top of the final rankings.

Michigan State was third, followed by South Carolina and Missouri. Oklahoma finished sixth and Alabama was No. 7. So the SEC will have to settle for having four teams in the top seven.

 

