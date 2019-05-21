Florida sweeps Missouri at home, Tigers readying for SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team dropped their final game of the regular season Saturday to the Florida Gators. The Tigers end things on a four-game skid and get ready for the SEC Tournament next week.

Missouri played Florida very tight, though, rallying back from down 3-0 to tie things up in the seventh inning. But Florida's Brady Smith swiped the lead back for them the next inning, and they went on to win 4-3.

The Tigers are the No. 10 seed in the sec Tournament and have a date with No. 7 Ole Miss on Tuesday.