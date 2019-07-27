Florissant councilman seen threatening black teen over car dent in video

COLUMBIA — A viral video Thursday showed a Florissant councilman cursing at a black teen and threatening to call the police over a small dent in his car.

In the video, councilman Timothy Jones can be heard accusing the teen of causing a dent in his car. The teen denies that he caused the dent, and asks if Jones is still planning on calling the police.

"You're f---ing right I'm gonna call the police dude," Jones said in the video.

"You coulda said sorry about that, we both would've gone our separate ways," Jones said. "You got out of the car and said 'there's no dent and I didn't do that!' Come on dude who you f---ing playing with?"

Jones points out the dent to the teen, who opens his car door to show the distance between the door and the dent. The door is several inches past where the dent is.

"You see where I'm parked right?," the teen said. "Tell me, is that over here where you're talking about?"

Jones tells the teen that he's right.

"I agree dude," Jones said. "Shut the door a little bit, shut the door a little bit so we can look at it."

"I know your parents didn't bring you up that way, to bump somebody's car and get in your car like nothing's wrong."

The teen reiterates that he couldn't have made the dent where Jones is pointing. He tells Jones to go ahead and call the police, to which Jones responds that the teen can call the police himself.

"Just have a little common courtesy man," Jones said.

The teen then gets into his car.

"Just go on with your day, I'm not even worried about this," the teen said.

The St. Louis Dispatch reported Jones was arrested in 2014 for patronizing prostitution after he allegedly solicited an undercover police officer. He was also a councilman at the time.