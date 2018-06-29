Florissant Police Officer Shot During Search

FLORISSANT (AP) -- A suburban St. Louis police officer is in critical condition after being shot while helping to search for two burglary suspects.

Florissant police officer Mike Vernon was shot Monday morning.

Police say the 33-year-old Vernon was helping search for two suspects who had run from a residential burglary.

Vernon found one of the suspects, police say the person fired at Vernon and ran.

Vernon, a 7-year-old veteran of the police force, was in critical condition Monday after undergoing surgery.

A person of interest was being questioned Monday afternoon. No information was released on the second suspect.