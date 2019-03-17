Florists create blooming art in annual museum exhibit

The picture on the right is the Museum's, the artwork on the right is the recreation of the picture by Busch's Florist and Greenhouse.

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri florists recreated artworks using fresh cut floral arrangements.

The thirteenth annual "Art in Bloom" weekend had over one thousand visitors at the Museum of Art and Archeology on Friday & Saturday.

15 floral arrangements were on display by various mid-Missouri florists.

Byron Pittman from Busch's Florists and Greenhouse had artwork that received many compliments from museum-goers.

He explained the interpretation of the artwork the group chose to recreate.

"The painting is showing kind of a morbid look at technology as death kind of looks at a screen and how many screens we look at every day. We wanted to show a little bit of a lighter side of that. That the screens can actually bring you nature also," Pittman said.

Aya Cosby, a child visitor, says it's good for kids to come to enjoy art in person.

"Most kids will like just search up a picture on their phone. And be like 'oh, that's cool.' But you actually walk through here and see the flowers and stuff your like 'oh.' It actually inspires you," Aya said

Exhibit visitors have the chance to vote on their favorite floral arrangement on Sunday.

"Art in Bloom" is held every spring.