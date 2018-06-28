Florists Inspired By Works of Art

Eleven florists from around mid-Missouri chose artwork displayed in the museum as inspiration for their arrangements. Visitors walked around to view the 20 additions to the exhibit and ranked them in four different categories. Organizers say this is a new and fun way to bring people into the museum.

"It lets them not only experience the art and the flower arrangements but also lets them see the collection, see what we have to offer here. The museum has over 14,000 objects in its collection, and we only display less than a third of them at any one time," said Interim Assistant Director Bruce Cox.

Organizers expect seven to eight hundred people throughout the weekend. The viewers' picks will be awarded Sunday at 3:30 p.m.