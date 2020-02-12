Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices

13 hours 30 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, many people turn to online stores to buy flowers. But local florists and the Better Business Bureau warn that the low prices may be too good to be true. 

Kent Anderson owns Kent's Floral Gallery in downtown Columbia. He said when people buy flowers from online stores, those businesses are just clearinghouses, and they often call local flower stores to actually fulfill orders. However, those local stores have no say in the prices the online stores set. 

"They will call the flower shops trying to get them to do those really ridiculous prices that we can't do," he said. 

In an emailed statement, a 1-800-Flowers spokeswoman said the company offers roses for Valentine's Day starting at $29.99. 

Anderson said that price isn't practical for his store. 

"It takes a lot of time to call back and say ‘Hey, we can't do a dozen roses for $29.99,'" he said. "For your traditional floral shops, that's virtually impossible to do." 

But the low price conundrum doesn't just apply to roses. Anderson said Tuesday morning that one online company called and wanted him to make an arrangement of orchids and deliver it to Ashland for $30. Anderson said the bouquet would have to sell at $67.50 in his store.

"Trying to do that bouquet for a $30 cost, there's just no way to do that at all," he said.

He also cited higher prices from flower suppliers and the cost of employing enough people to handle the demand as the reasons why customers have to pay more for flowers this time of year. 

Michelle Gleba, Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, said the agency sees a lot of flower scam reports from consumers around Valentine's Day. 

"Many of them told us that they paid for a beautiful arrangement but they ended up getting disappointing flowers or nothing at all," she said. 

Anderson said his shop tends to avoid working with online clearinghouses for that reason. 

"We don't want to send out that product and then have a complaint from that customer," he said. "It doesn't go back to the clearinghouse people; they blame the florist that sends it out."

Gleba said the best way to avoid a disappointing flower order is to order early and research the florist. She said it's particularly important to read the fine print and look for anything relating to a return policy, a satisfaction guarantee or the delivery process. 

On 1-800-Flowers' website, the company said it sometimes uses FedEx, UPS and the postal service to deliver flower arrangements. 

Anderson cautioned against using this method, especially in the winter. He said delivery drivers will often just leave the box outside a door. 

"That person's gonna get that box, take it in, open it up and the flowers are gone," he said. "They can't live in that type of weather." 

Gleba and Anderson both cautioned against jumping for extremely low prices. 

"It's such a good price, but what's the old saying?" said Anderson. "If it's too good to be true, there's something wrong with it." 



More News

Grid
List

Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
MANCHESTER, N.H (AP) — Bernie Sanders is claiming victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary and pledging that if he... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Shooting in Sturgeon sends one victim to hospital
Shooting in Sturgeon sends one victim to hospital
STURGEON — Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call at 6:18 Tuesday evening outside... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Parents grade Columbia public schools
Parents grade Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA- 400 adults in Columbia have given Columbia Public Schools a rating of a "B". The rating is the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 7:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Voter registration is up in Callaway County
Voter registration is up in Callaway County
FULTON - Wednesday February 12 is the last day to register to vote for the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary election.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:58:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
COLUMBIA - Food delivery services may be gaining popularity, but some local business owners say some of them are intruding.... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:19:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snow and rain expected Wednesday followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Snow and rain expected Wednesday followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:32:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in Weather

Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
ASHLAND - Ashland police chief Lyn Woolford was placed on administrative leave effective immediately, city administrator Tony St. Romaine announced... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. This... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

3 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
3 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone quit the case Tuesday after the Justice Department said... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:20:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man arrested in December convenience store robbery
Man arrested in December convenience store robbery
BOONVILLE - Michael Lawrence Butler, 54, was arrested on February 7 in connection to a robbery of the Lucky Eagle's... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:07:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
COLUMBIA - With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, many people turn to online stores to buy flowers. But local florists and... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A hole in the westbound lane of a bridge on Route 22 has formed causing a one... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:27:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in Continuous News

K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
CALIFORNIA - Prosecutors filed charges on Monday against the husband of a former Moniteau County official who is accused of... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY — House Democrats are calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action on the decline of children covered... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:29:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
JEFFERSON CITY - Pharmaceutical representatives and Sen. David Sater, R-29, spoke at the Capitol today about Senate Bill 971, a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:07:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
5am 32°
6am 32°
7am 33°
8am 34°