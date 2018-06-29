Flower Shops Prepare for Busy Times Despite Poor Weather

COLUMBIA - Local florists are working overtime to fill the increased demand in orders for Mother's Day. Stores in Columbia are facing a number of obstacles because of the snow and recently cold weather.

Ruth LaHue, the owner of My Secret Garden, said her shop is facing some delays because of the weather, combined with the high demand of May as one of the busiest months for florists.

"Between Mother's Day, weddings, proms and graduations, we are filled with orders." LaHue said. "Most everything is about a month behind with our blooming because we had all of that snow in March and that's usually a warmer time of the year. It may slow us down later in the summer."

LaHue said that she was forced to shut down My Secret Garden during those snow-filled days because the staff could not make deliveries.

"We missed a few days where we would normally be open and that definitely affected our bottom line for March."

At Busch's Florist, wedding coordinator Kyle Perry said that the weather has limited the number of potential in-store customers.

"The weather wreaks havoc on us because we can't hang our hanging baskets outside," Perry said. "And usually if someone sees a lot of color and lot of plants out front, they're more apt to walk into the store and purchase something."

Both shops are expecting more than twice as many orders than on a normal week, but neither anticipates raising prices of its flowers.