FLoyd Considers Plan to Fix Tuition

One plan under discussion would set tuition rates for first-year students at a fixed rate that would not change over a four-year period. However, Floyd said that idea received plenty of negative comments during his tour of the state. Tuition costs at University of Missouri campuses have more than doubled over the last 12 years. A spokeswoman for the governor's office said Blunt will wait to see what Floyd presents to university curators before commenting. Blunt has previously supported giving parents a better idea of what tuition costs would be for students. Floyd said he is close to making a recommendation.