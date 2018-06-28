Flu Closes 2 School Districts

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Flu-like illnesses have forced two southeast Missouri school districts to cancel classes. The Charleston School District called off classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Marquand-Zion School District shut down Thursday and Friday. Classes in both districts are expected to resume Monday. Superintendents in both districts said holding classes made no sense with so many students out sick. They hope the break will stop the spread of the illnesses. One-fifth of the 1,100 students at Charleston were out sick early this week, and one-fourth of Marquand's 200 students were absent Wednesday.