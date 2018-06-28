Flu-Like Illness Closes Suburban Kansas City District

LONE JACK, Mo. (AP) - Students in a suburban Kansas City school district are getting an extra-long Thanksgiving break after an outbreak of a flu-like illness.



The Kansas City Star reports that the Lone Jack School District is canceling classes Monday and Tuesday. That will allow buildings to be vacant for nine days.



Officials in Lone Jack say the outbreak started about two weeks ago. Superintendent Bryan Prewitt said in a statement posted online that custodians have worked to clean and sanitize the buildings.



But he says the illness continues to spread despite those efforts.



Children who attend day care programs at the school also will be affected by the closure.