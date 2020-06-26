Flu numbers in Boone County much lower than last year

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Friday, February 26 2016 Feb 26, 2016 Friday, February 26, 2016 6:35:00 PM CST February 26, 2016 in News
By: Katie Cammarata, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The U.S. is right in the middle of flu season. But this year has so far had a lot better news when it comes to the number of people getting sick from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said the current vaccine has an overall effectiveness rate of 59%, which is the highest since the 2010-11 flu season. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said from February 14 through February 21, almost three thousand Missourians were diagnosed with the flu, whereas during that same week in the 2014-15 flu season, 43,782 people suffered from the flu.

Andrea Waner, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services spokesperson, said Boone County had 2,399 cases of the flu in 2014-15 but only 110 to date in 2015-16. 

Waner said although January and February are usually the peak season for the flu, the vaccine has kept any major flu epidemics at bay so far in 2016.

"The CDC is saying that the vaccine that is being produced and distributed is better matched to the circulating strains of the flu virus than last year," Waner said. 

She said the high number of flu cases in 2015 was because the strain of flu was much different from the strain the generic flu vaccine was produced for.

"A lot of people who had the vaccine were not protected by what they thought they were going to get," Waner said.

The CDC and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services say the flu will continue to spread for the next few weeks, so anyone who has not yet received the vaccine should get it. 

Waner said Columbia Public Schools students who did not get the vaccine can still come to the Public Health building and get a free vaccine.

"Our ultimate goal is to vaccinate as many people as we can, so we always recommend you call us, and we can see what barriers we can reduce for you," she said.

The CDC says the flu can be in effect as late as May.

 

More News

Grid
List

Family and friends allowed back to visit some Missouri prisons
Family and friends allowed back to visit some Missouri prisons
JEFFERSON CITY - For nearly four months, Missouri inmates did not even have the option of seeing family and friends.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:58:30 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Missouri Hospital Association says it will stop issuing a daily report about the status of... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:51:01 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
LIBERTY (AP) — Missouri city officials are grappling with how to respond to increasing coronavirus cases when many residents are... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:46:59 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care reopened its Quick Care location at Hy-Vee on West Broadway for the first time... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:29:13 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s transit system received a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday. Go COMO... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:12:40 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
OSAGE BEACH — Residents living near Backwater Jack's, a bar and grill in Osage Beach, aren't happy with expansion plans... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Thursday issued another license to the state’s only abortion clinic following a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
COLUMBIA — City manager John Glascock announced Thursday that he plans to propose that the City of Columbia cuts 78.5... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
JEFFERSON CITY — Department of Elementary and Secondary Education director Margie Vandeven laid out some of the biggest challenges for... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Department... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU, UM system announce leadership changes
MU, UM system announce leadership changes
COLUMBIA — MU and UM system leadership announced in an email Thursday several changes to University leadership. The changes... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:32:05 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COLUMBIA - The city's annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will look different this year. "Usually... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:00:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report evaluating diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at MU observed progress in recent years but... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 74°
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 70°