Flu Seasons Approaches

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As cooler weather approaches, the St. Louis Regional Flu Task Force is encouraging every to get vaccinated against the flu. Task force chairman Steve Fine says an information line will be available starting next Thursday to help St. Louis-area residents find the closest immunization clinics. The phone number is 314-644-4358. The flu can be confused with the common cold, but symptoms can be much worse. They can include fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness and body aches. In rare cases, the flu can lead to pneumonia and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that an average of 36,000 Americans die annually from flu complications.