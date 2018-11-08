Flu Shot Season Starts

Stephens College held a walk-in clinic Wednesday and will hold another Thursday at Stamper commons from 9a.m. to noon.

Health care officials say the flu season runs from December to April, so now is the time for the shot.

MU Health Care will hold a drive-in clinic outside University Hospital on Saturday from 10.A.M. To 2.P.M.

"Every year, a new formulation of the flu vaccine that was made available is produced, so if someone got a flu vaccine last year, that's not going to provide them protection for this year," said MU pharmacy manager Steve Calloway.

Calloway says the MU Health Care hopes to have 1,000 people vaccinated at the end of the flu-shot clinics.