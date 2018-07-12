Flu Shots in High Demand

"Nobody has the shots anymore and we called around and this is the first time that we found this, so we made sure we got up there early so we could get in line," flu shot patient Tom Beal said.

Beal came to the Jefferson City Medical Group Center to get a step ahead of the flu season in hopes of avoiding getting sick for the eleventh year.

Beal commented, "I figure if I can avoid the flu, I'm going to do it so that's why I'm taking them."

But others aren't so lucky.

"We've already had the flu once this year. It was the 24 hour flu and it's just a lot easier to get the flu shot," flu shot patient Kim Evers said.

Doctors understand with the threat of the bird flu and last year's flu shot shortage, people are getting restless to make sure they get one. Still, doctors say there's little need to worry, more shipments are already confirmed and on the way.

The Jefferson City Medical Group is only giving high risk patients the shots this week. Other patients can get a vaccine in a few weeks.