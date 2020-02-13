Fluctuating weather creates issues for heating homes

COLUMBIA - Winter conditions in mid-Missouri are causing more customer service calls to Peters Heating and Air conditioning service.

Manager of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning, Gabe Peters, said clogged filters are the number one thing that can cause a system to fail.

"If the fan motor starts to fail it will make some odd noises," he said. "Other components can fail as well and can also make a loud racket."

Peters said to always have your system checked if you are questioning the source of the problem.

"It's hard to pinpoint the problem over the phone, so we always suggest having a trained service technician come out to have it checked not just for performance but for safety," he said. "There could be some problems going on with that system that could lead to damage in the long run."

Peters said the hardest part for the company is trying to get to the emergency customer service calls during a snow or ice storm.

"Our guys are humans and they are driving company vehicles and they are not designed to drive in this type of weather, so if customers can be patient with us trying to get out there that's definitely helpful," Peters said.

He said the best thing to do is make the call and always try and have a backup heating system if possible.