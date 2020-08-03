Fluoride in City Water Up for Debate

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 04 2013 Nov 4, 2013 Monday, November 04, 2013 2:18:00 PM CST November 04, 2013 in News
By: Nicole Neidenberg, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA -  The Columbia City Council will vote on Monday whether or not to discontinue the addition of fluoride in the water processed at the Columbia water treatment plant. City council member Laura Nauser says if the measure fails, then a petition may be circulated by those opposed to the practice and strive to get this issue on the ballot. 

The issue was first brought to the city's attention on November 19, 2012 by comments from Amy Bremer with concerns of water fluoridation and asked the city council to vote to remove all fluoride from the City's water supply.

Chiropractic physician Shayna Fasken commented on the issue earlier this year in January with her concerns for health effects from fluoride and asked the council to consider the evidence brought in from previous meetings before making a decision. 

"If the city is to put something into the water supply they should be able to prove to us that without a doubt it is safe and effective," Fasken said. 

"I personally have mild dental fluorosis which is white spots on teeth which means you've been too much as a child," Fasken added. 

Accent Dental Center dentist Eric Burton said he would argue for fluoride in the city's water. 

"Fluoride helps everyone, especially those who don't have access to dental care, it helps reduce the amount of dental decay in the tooth strengthening the enamel," Burton said. 

"When we drink the water we get it both systemically for our body and topically on our teeth so kids developing teeth it can help strength their teeth and for adults it can also help strengthen their teeth too," Burton said. 

To see the results of Boone County's water on how much fluoride is detected in the water currently go here. The amount the city strives for is less that .07 mg per liter. 

The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall. 

