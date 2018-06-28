"Flush Rush" Protest Targets Limbaugh Statue

JEFFERSON CITY - A feminist activist group gathered at the Captiol today to protest Rush Limbaugh getting a statue in the Hall of Famous Missourians using... toilet paper.

The Missouri chapter of the National Organization for Women, NOW, developed the "Flush Rush" campaign after House Speaker Steven Tilley, R-Perryville announced at the beginning of March Limbaugh was going to receive a statue.

NOW had a nationwide "Flush Rush" campaign to protest against Limbaugh in the 90's, so Vice President of the Missouri NOW chapter, Claire Major, said she decided to use the same idea again. About 15 people gathered to deliver 508 toilet paper rolls to Tilley, in hopes of getting their point across. Major said the toilet paper may seem funny, but their intentions are not.

"Although we might enjoy a little humor, we are deadly serious about not wanting Rush Limbaugh in the Hall of Famous Missourians. He's a bigot misogynist. Well, Missourians don't need to be told to look up to that." Major said.

Tilley said he welcomes the protestors.

"I would encourage them to send as much toliet paper as they would like because i'm just going to donate it to one of the homeless shelters or catholic charities. I would encourage them to send as much as they can." Tilley said.

Other famous Missourians that appear in the Hall include Walt Disney, Scott Joplin and Laura Ingalls Wilder. Tilley also nominated the freedom fighter, Dred Scott, to receive a statue.