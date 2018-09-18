Flying High In Mexico

It was quite a sight over the Mexico Airport Saturday, from the old war birds to the unthinkable. Life long Mexico buddies Donald Meyer and Howard Toalson have a bulls eye on every airshow event.

"Well, I never miss an airshow if there's any one around, anywhere close," Toalson said

Toalson brings buddy Donald along, both men served in the Navy and have been around airplanes all their lives.

"So, it gets in your blood and you like to go to airshows. I'd like to ride along with some of these guys, if I could keep my stomach," Meyer explained.

"Oh I don't remember when I didn't love airplanes. Even back when I was two, three, four years old I remember old barnstormers they called 'em," Toalson said.

Kids enjoyed getting autographs from the stuntsters and the crowd even got to take a listen inside one of the show's cockpits. From bi-planes to the technologically superior B2 stealth bomber, spectators got a glimpse of past and present when it comes to the life of the airplane.

"We've practically gone from horse and wagons to the moon," Toalson said.

The Mexico Elks Lodge put on the airshow as a military appreciation event. Most of the proceeds will go to Mexico Veteran groups. Airshow volunteers estimate the attendance at about 6,000 people.