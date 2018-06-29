FNF Blair Oaks 2014

Do not edit this story via the CMS!

Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

<a href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1415418722699" mce_href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1415418722699" target="_blank"> <img src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1897&n=1415418722699" mce_src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1897&n=1415418722699" border="0" alt="" /> </a>

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 22 Moberly Home Win 21 - 3 8 / 29 Owensville Away Win 42 - 0 9 / 6 Eldon Away Win 28 - 6 9 / 12 Hallsville Home Loss 28 - 42 9 / 19 Southern Boone Away Win 34 - 7 9 / 26 Osage Home Win 55 - 6 10 / 3 California Away Loss 10 - 21 10 / 10 Warsaw Home Win 52 - 12 10 / 17 Versailles Home Win 63 - 14 10 / 24 Boonville Home Win 37 - 7 10 / 31 Fulton Home Win 52 - 14 11 / 7 California (District Championship) Away Loss 30 - 32

Blair Oaks is coming off yet another outstanding season that ended with a trip to state semi-finals. Head Coach Brad Drehle is back for his 9th season at the school, where he carries an impressive record of 88-19. "We had a very young team that steadily improved as the 2013 season progressed," Drehle said. "After losing our first game to Moberly, we won 12 in a row before losing to Lawson in the state semi-finals."



The near future looks bright for Blair Oaks as the varsity squad returns 16 of 22 starters this season. The Tri- County Conference looks challenging, but expect an experienced Blair Oaks team to take control of the conference.



The offense will be led by junior quarterback Jordan Hair (5-7, 155). He threw for 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, while being named to the All-Conference and All-District teams. Coach Drehle has to be thrilled that Hair will be around campus for two more seasons.



His favorite target figures to be Mikel Drehle (6-0, 180), a senior wide receiver who caught 53 passes and 10 touchdowns last season. Drehle was named All-District, All-Conference and was named 2nd Team All-State. Juniors CJ Closser (5-7, 160) and Owen Luebbering (6-3, 175) will also see a lot of time at wide receiver.



Blair Oaks has a tremendous running attack built around two senior tailbacks, Dominic Jamerson (6-0, 180) and Caleb Bischoff (5-9, 185) both rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and combined for more than 30 touchdowns. Jamerson was 1st Team All-State last season. With a good quarterback, outstanding receivers and a talented rushing attack, Blair Oaks should have a very balanced offense.



Up front, the offensive line will be led by senior tackle Dalton Fifer (5- 10, 210). Fifer was named to both the All-Conference and All-District teams. Chance Cumpton (6-2, 200) will start opposite Fifer at tackle. Cole Bisges (5-10, 180) and Peyton Wilde (5-9, 195) will start at guard, as they did last season.



Blair Oaks kicker Chris Cooper (5-10, 150) is back for his senior season. He was named to the All-District team last season after making 92 percent of his point-after attempts. Punter Adam Schell (6-0, 165), a junior, was named to the All-District team last season after averaging 40 yards per punt. Schell also pulls duty as the return man and he had a school record of 516 return yards last season.



"We believe our experience and team speed will be our strengths," Coach Drehle said. "This is the fastest group, from top to bottom, since I arrived in 2006."



Blair Oak's defense also features a ton of talent, especially in its secondary. Jamerson and Drehle combined for 140 tackles and 13 interceptions last season. Jamerson was named to the All-District team, while Drehle was named to both the All-Conference and All-District squads. Junior safety Adam Schell record 50 tackles and 4 interceptions last season.



The linebacking corps will be led by Bischoff and junior Cole Stockman (6-2, 200). Bischoff recorded 150 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown last season his way to being named to the All-Conference, All-District teams and 2nd team All-State. Stockman, who was also named to the All-District team, had 155 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Wilde will also start at linebacker this season after recording 70 tackles and six sacks in 2013. Up front, the defensive line will be led by Cumpton and Fifer, who were both named to the All- District teams last year. Each had 60 tackles, while Cumpton sacked the QB 9.5 times. Fifer recorded 6.5 sacks.



Coach Drehle seems ready for the season to get underway. "With the help of a new weight room, we've had our best off-season since I've been at Blair Oaks," he said. "Our overall team numbers are up and we expect 65 kids to play this fall. Our juniors and seniors have received a lot of valuable playing time and are ready to lead. The move to Class 3 will provide us with a great challenge and opportunity. We're excited to come together and see what we can do."



Pigskin's Pick: 9-0

