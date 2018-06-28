FNF Eldon 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Confluence Prep Academy
|Home
|Win
|42 - 6
|8 / 29
|Hogan Prep
|Away
|Loss
|66 - 46
|9 / 4
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|47 - 62
|9 / 11
|California
|Home
|Loss
|23 - 34
|9 / 18
|Warsaw
|Home
|Win
|65 - 7
|9 / 25
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|14 - 52
|10 / 2
|School of the Osage
|Home
|Win
|52 - 49
|10 / 9
|Hallsville
|Away
|Win
|14 - 21
|10 / 13
|Southern Boone County
|Home
|Win
|23 - 12
|10 / 23
|Owensville
|Away
|Win
|33 - 56
Loading ...