FNF Eldon 2015

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Confluence Prep Academy Home Win 42 - 6
8 / 29 Hogan Prep Away Loss 66 - 46
9 / 4 Blair Oaks Away Loss 47 - 62
9 / 11 California Home Loss 23 - 34
9 / 18 Warsaw Home Win 65 - 7
9 / 25 Versailles Away Win 14 - 52
10 / 2 School of the Osage Home Win 52 - 49
10 / 9 Hallsville Away Win 14 - 21
10 / 13 Southern Boone County Home Win 23 - 12
10 / 23 Owensville Away Win 33 - 56

 

