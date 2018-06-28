FNF Father Tolton 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Valle Catholic
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 56
|9 / 6
|Southern Boone
|Home
|Loss
|28 - 32
|9 / 13
|Westran
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 59
|9 / 20
|Tipton
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 20
|9 / 28
|Marionville
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 47
|10 / 4
|Harrisburg
|Away
|Win
|41 - 0
|10 / 11
|Missouri Military Academy
|Away
|Win
|58 - 6
|10 / 18
|South Callaway
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 48
|10 / 25
|Sacred Heart
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 41
|10 / 31
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 60
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
