FNF Father Tolton 2013

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 Valle Catholic Away Loss 0 - 56 9 / 6 Southern Boone Home Loss 28 - 32 9 / 13 Westran Away Loss 7 - 59 9 / 20 Tipton Home Loss 13 - 20 9 / 28 Marionville Home Loss 6 - 47 10 / 4 Harrisburg Away Win 41 - 0 10 / 11 Missouri Military Academy Away Win 58 - 6 10 / 18 South Callaway Home Loss 0 - 48 10 / 25 Sacred Heart Away Loss 7 - 41 10 / 31 Blair Oaks Away Loss 7 - 60

