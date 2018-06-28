FNF Game of the Week preview: California at Southern Boone

COLUMBIA - KOMU's FNF Game of the Week for week seven of the high school football season will feature the California Pintos traveling to Ashland to take on the Southern Boone Eagles.

The Pintos will head into the match up looking for some much-needed offense.

The team is averaging only around 12 points per contest this season, and has scored less than 10 points in half of its games.

That lack of offense has California and head coach Marty Albertson sitting at a record of 2-4, which is somewhat unexpected of a Pinto team returning a number of players who had ample playing time in 2015.

The Southern Boone Eagles come into Friday night's game looking to righten their own ship.

The Eagles have lost their last two games to Osage and Blair Oaks after starting the season 4-0 for the first time in program history.

Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy knows the Eagles need to figure things out quickly.

"We've gotta get back on track," Tracy said. "We played two quality opponents these last two weeks and we knew that going in. We knew what we had in front of us. We've challenged the kids that to get where we want to be. We've got to prepare for those games. If we prepare for playoff games now, we're going to be ready each Friday night leading up to it."

The Eagles will look to ride their offense, which was explosive in the first four games of the season (averaging nearly 45 points a game in those first four contests), especially senior quarterback Spencer Taggart and senior running back Tanner Smith.

Tracy knows California will go in feeling up for the challenge.

"They have some good athletes on the field," Tracy said. "We beat them one time in program history, last year. They have a lot of tradition there. They may not have some of the same guys out there making plays, but it doesn't really matter, because they have guys getting getting better each week."

Tracy also made it clear he has high expectations for his team this year.

"Our goal is to play for a district championship," Tracy said. "We've just got to work more on the little things because those are the things you have to do to go out on Friday nights and fly around with more intensity."