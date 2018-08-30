FNF Game of the Week preview: Hickman at Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY: KOMU 8 Sports' Game of the Week for Friday Night Fever will feature the Hickman Kewpies traveling to Jefferson City to take on the Jays in the second oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi River.

The Kewpies of Hickman are coming off of a 6-40 loss to Webster Groves in week two and are looking for their first win of the young season.

The Jefferson City Jays are riding high after clobbering Central (Springfield) in the second game and are looking to go 3-0 with a win over Hickman.

Hickman is still adjusting to the new reality of life without former head coach Arnel Monroe, who passed away in June from a sudden heart attack.

However, the team has reason for optimism. The Kewpies' youth last season leads to experience in 2016. The team returns 15 total starters and is anchored by an intimidating offensive line averaging 235 pounds per player.

First year head coach Devin Brown will be sure to have the Kewpies fired up for this historic rivalry game which Jefferson City head coach Ted LePage called "Arnel Monroe's favorite game of the season."

The Jefferson City Jays are rolling. The team has won its first two games by a combined score of 121-6. The team's defensive starters have yet to allow a point on the season.

LePage has loved what he's seen from the defense so far.

"Our defensive line may turn out to be one of our strengths," LePage said. "It's a role type of defense. We have guys that can be superstars, but they all play their role and all play very well as a team. They're all very fast and very aggressive."

The Jays' defense is not its only strength. Quarterback Gunnar See has been fantastic so far this season after setting school records for completions, yards and TD's in a season last year.

The team fell twice last season to teams that ended up playing for the state championship. LePage said the Jays team needs to remember to play within itself.

"Control what we can control, and that's playing our game," LePage said. "A few of those games last year I think we got a little bit out of ourselves and tried to do a little too much."

Highlights from Hickman at Jefferson City will air on KOMU News at 10 on Friday.