FNF Hallsville 2013

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 Fayette Home Win 42 - 12 9 / 6 Paris Away Win 40 - 24 9 / 13 Blair Oaks Home Loss 8 - 38 9 / 20 California Away Loss 8 - 57 9 / 27 Warsaw Away Win 52 - 34 10 / 4 Versailles Home Win 45 - 0 10 / 11 Eldon Home Loss 7 - 14 10 / 18 School of the Osage Away Win 41 - 34 10 / 25 Southern Boone Away Win 41 - 28 10 / 31 Hermann Away Loss 27 - 34

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com