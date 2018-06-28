FNF Hallsville 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Fayette
|Home
|Win
|42 - 12
|9 / 6
|Paris
|Away
|Win
|40 - 24
|9 / 13
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|Loss
|8 - 38
|9 / 20
|California
|Away
|Loss
|8 - 57
|9 / 27
|Warsaw
|Away
|Win
|52 - 34
|10 / 4
|Versailles
|Home
|Win
|45 - 0
|10 / 11
|Eldon
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 14
|10 / 18
|School of the Osage
|Away
|Win
|41 - 34
|10 / 25
|Southern Boone
|Away
|Win
|41 - 28
|10 / 31
|Hermann
|Away
|Loss
|27 - 34
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
