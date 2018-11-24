FNF Hermann 2013

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 7:57:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
loading

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Montgomery County Home Loss 20 - 23
9 / 6 Cuba Away Win 49 - 6
9 / 13 St. James Home Win 41 - 0
9 / 20 South Callaway Away Loss 6 - 31
9 / 27 Owensville Home Win 66 - 21
10 / 4 Sullivan Away Loss 14 - 35
10 / 11 St. Clair Home Win 26 - 22
10 / 18 Pacific Away Win 48 - 8
10 / 25 Union Away Loss 14 - 21
10 / 31 Hallsville Home Win 34 - 27
11 / 6 Blair Oaks Away Loss 13 - 35

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

Loading ...