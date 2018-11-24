FNF Hermann 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Montgomery County
|Home
|Loss
|20 - 23
|9 / 6
|Cuba
|Away
|Win
|49 - 6
|9 / 13
|St. James
|Home
|Win
|41 - 0
|9 / 20
|South Callaway
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 31
|9 / 27
|Owensville
|Home
|Win
|66 - 21
|10 / 4
|Sullivan
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 35
|10 / 11
|St. Clair
|Home
|Win
|26 - 22
|10 / 18
|Pacific
|Away
|Win
|48 - 8
|10 / 25
|Union
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 21
|10 / 31
|Hallsville
|Home
|Win
|34 - 27
|11 / 6
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|13 - 35
